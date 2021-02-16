First Alert Weather Day tomorrow & Thursday- another round of snow & sleet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will finally see some sunshine today but it will be brief, only lasting for today and it really won’t change the temperatures as highs will stay in the mid teens for highs. We will stay dry for most of the day but wind chills will make temperatures feel below zero at times today. Our next winter weather system will arrive late tonight.
Winter Storm Watches are already in place and for tonight and will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as the systems gets closer.
Timeline:
The clouds will move back in this evening and snow chances will increase overnight and into early Wednesday.
By 8 AM Wednesday morning snow will continue to spread east. Some periods of heavy snow may be possible.
Snow will continue through the day Wednesday along with a few pockets of sleet at times Wednesday night that will start in north Mississippi as we get some warmer air in the upper levels.
That warmer air in the higher levels of the atmosphere could expand and cause more pockets of sleet in north Mississippi Wednesday night.
Early Thursday that sleet line could move north and areas from Memphis along with areas south of I 40 will likely see sleet.
Thursday morning, many areas will be dealing with mainly sleet with snow likely for areas north of l-40.
Sleet will once again transition back to snow in the afternoon on Thursday, some periods of heavy snow will be possible.
Thursday night snow will gradually taper off from west to east and we will dry out Friday.
An additional 1″ to 3″ of snow is possible through the period. As a result tomorrow and Thursday will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
With temperatures remaining below freezing until the weekend the additional snow and ice will keep travel problems already in place through the week. Friday will be dry and not as cold, with highs near 30 but temperatures will be below freezing, leaving snow in place. This weekend will feature temperatures above freezing and partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.
The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team is on top of it all tracking temperatures and the approaching storm and you can track too on the FIRST ALERT WEATHER app. Download it to your smartphone or tablet now. You’ll have an interactive radar, current conditions and forecasts for your specific location and special video updates from the weather team.
It’s FREE and will help keep you informed as winter weather moves through the Mid-South this week.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.