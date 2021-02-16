Jackson police searching for missing woman with medical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Hinds County woman.
Officials say 27-year-old Dorothy Key Hamilton went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 14.
She was last seen in the 2800 block of Revere Street in Hinds County wearing a black t-shirt and pink pants.
Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to police.
If anyone has information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.