Jackson police searching for missing woman with medical condition
27-year-old Dorothy Key Hamilton has been missing since Valentine's Day. (Source: Jackson Police Department)
February 15, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Hinds County woman.

Officials say 27-year-old Dorothy Key Hamilton went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 14.

She was last seen in the 2800 block of Revere Street in Hinds County wearing a black t-shirt and pink pants.

Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to police.

If anyone has information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

