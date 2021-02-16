Law enforcement urging Mid-South drivers to slow down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although some roads are passable, law enforcement across the Mid-South is urging drivers to slow down.
The Memphis Police Department tweeted that drivers should be safe by leaving extra space between vehicles when driving.
Some main roads are passable in Collierville, but as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, secondary and residential roads are still covered in snow.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution, especially when crossing bridges and overpasses with patches of ice.
