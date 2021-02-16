Live updates: Kroger closing early Tuesday, schools cancel Wednesday

8:23 a.m. -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s inclement weather policy is in effect. If you’re in a minor accident and no wreckers are needed, exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers. Then arrange a time to meet at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Arlington. Crash reports must be filed within 10 working days. Call (901) 379-7625 if you have questions about whether the crash meets the criteria. Call 911 for emergencies.