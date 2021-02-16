Live updates: Kroger closing early Tuesday, schools cancel Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major winter storm blanketed the Mid-South with several inches of snow Sunday night and Monday, and before we have time to dig out another winter blast will be here before we know it. Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.
See the latest updates from the WMC Action News 5 newsroom:
12:49 p.m. -- Memphis Botanic Garden is closed through Thursday.
12:47 p.m. -- Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation is asking members to immediately limit electricity usage for the next 24 hours to avoid service disruptions. Other Mid-South power companies issued similar pleas Monday as other states experienced rolling blackouts because of the winter storm’s strain on the power grid.
12 p.m. -- Memphis Zoo is closed through Friday.
11:39 a.m. -- All Mid-South Kroger stores are closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
11:16 a.m. -- All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Memphis VA Medical Center are postponed. The medical center will contact veterans with appointments to reschedule.
11:05 a.m. -- Schools are already closing or going virtual for Wednesday. See a complete list here.
10:41 a.m. -- WMC’s Arianna Poindexter found crews working on a water main break on Union in downtown Memphis. According to MLGW, they’re working to pinpoint the leak and shut off the water to make repairs.
10:05 a.m. -- The Mid-South Food Bank is closed Tuesday.
9:52 a.m. -- FedEx Express reports substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub and potential delays with deliveries across the U.S. Check the status of shipments here.
9:24 a.m. -- Oxford Mayor Robin Tannehill says bridges are still icy. City and highway workers continue clearing roads.
9:23 a.m. -- Regional One Health closed all primary care office and outpatient clinics until further notice.
9:08 a.m. -- Cross County reports improving conditions on some highways but hazardous, slick and snowy conditions on most county roads and city streets.
8:35 a.m. -- USPS is temporarily suspending retail and delivery services in some Mississippi zip codes.
8:23 a.m. -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s inclement weather policy is in effect. If you’re in a minor accident and no wreckers are needed, exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers. Then arrange a time to meet at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Arlington. Crash reports must be filed within 10 working days. Call (901) 379-7625 if you have questions about whether the crash meets the criteria. Call 911 for emergencies.
8:20 a.m. -- MATA is suspending service on all modes (bus, trolley and MATAplus) at 10 a.m. Tuesday. MATAplus transportation will continue essential service for dialysis patients and to warming centers.
8:14 a.m. -- The Shelby County Assessor of Property’s offices are closed Tuesday.
8:12 a.m. -- Memphis City Council meetings are postponed until next Tuesday, Feb. 23.
7:50 a.m. -- MLGW reports 542 customers without power.
7:30 a.m. -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asks people to stay home and check on their neighbors. He says roads are even worse Tuesday because of record-breaking low temperatures overnight.
7:35 a.m. -- The Shelby County Health Department says there will not be a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday because of winter weather. Vaccination sites are closed Tuesday and a decision about Wednesday appointments will be announced by 2 p.m.
7 a.m. -- Collierville police report main roads are passable but secondary and residential roads are covered in snow.
7:01 a.m. -- Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Courts is closed Tuesday.
6:47 a.m. -- Several Methodist Medical Group clinics are closed Tuesday. Call if you have an appointment to verify the location is still open.
6:05 a.m. -- Oxford police report icy bridges. Most highways have a designated clear lane within the city as does Molly Barr Road and Jackson Avenue.
