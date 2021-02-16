MATA to stop running all vehicles Tuesday morning with exceptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority says they will stop running all vehicles at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to the current weather and road conditions.
This includes buses, trolleys and MATAplus.
MATA says it will, however, continue to provide transportation for dialysis patients and anyone traveling to a warming center.
Additional updates will be distributed through MATA’s real-time service notification tool, Omnilert, City of Memphis Nextdoor, MATA’s Facebook page and Twitter.
Information is also posted in the service alerts section on matatransit.com.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.