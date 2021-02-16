Memphians enjoy snow day before next round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What looked like a winter wonderland in Downtown Memphis quickly turned to brown mush, but that didn’t stop Mid-Southerns from enjoying the rare snow event in the Bluff City.
“It’s not very often you get to snowboard in downtown Memphis, so you got to get it while the getting’s good,” said Beau Bowden, an Olive Branch Resident who drove Downtown to snowboard.
Jessica Pita brought her kids to Riverside Drive to experience snow for the first time.
“The last time we had this, my oldest daughter, she was like 1 1/2, so, yeah this is fun for them,” Pita said.
But the beauty of snow comes with many challenges including driving.
Several cars were stuck in the snow, and with the help of Good Samaritans, they were able to drive off.
A water main break Downtown also caused extra slick roads in these freezing temperatures.
With round two of winter weather just around the corner, Charles Newell with the Shelby County Emergency Management cautions everyone to be safe and vigilant.
“If you don’t have to be out on the streets, if you’re not an essential worker like a first responder, nurses, doctors, those type if people that have to go to work, I would ask the people just to Shelter in Place for a little while longer,” Newell said.
Shelby County EMA officials said they have been putting salt and sand on bridges preparing for the next winter weather event expected to happen overnight.
