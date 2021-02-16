Drivers struggle, vehicles stuck as wintry weather slams Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Countless Mid-South drivers found themselves stuck in the snow Monday and Tuesday after snow blanketed the region.
The best way to prevent that from happening is to stay at home, but if you must go out, experts have some tips.
Collierville Police said the main roads in town are passable, but they do caution drivers to be careful.
They said they received a lot of calls from drivers Monday who were stuck in the snow.
“I think the good thing that’s happening today is that people are heeding the warnings and they’re staying home and so that’s really helping us out because when our first responders have to get out to help people that are stranded, it’s putting them in jeopardy as well,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.
Megan Cooper with AAA in Tennessee said she agrees the best thing to do is to stay at home.
But if you must get out, she recommends that you have jumper cables, a basic first aid kit, extra warm clothing, including blankets, along with drinking water, non-perishable food items and a fully charged phone.
“So take a few minutes. This is not something that will take your entire day, but go ahead and check out your vehicle and make sure that it’s ready for the winter weather that we’ve already seen and for the winter weather that that’s coming down the road,” said Cooper.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said its inclement weather policy is now in effect.
That means if you are involved in a crash like a fender-bender and there are no injuries, instead of calling 911, you should exchange information including tag and insurance information with the other drivers.
You’ll be able to file a crash report within 10 days at the substation on Memphis-Arlington Road.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.