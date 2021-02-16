Shelby County Health Department announces new COVID-19 vaccine site in Raleigh/Frayser communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is partnering with the City of Memphis and Christ Community Health Services to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the Raleigh/Frayser communities.
Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith at 3824 Austin Peay Highway will host vaccines beginning next week.
The partnership is aimed at making COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible to underserved and predominantly African American communities in north Memphis.
“Greater Imani Church is a servant to our community,” said Senior Pastor Bill Adkins. “We are excited and thankful to be able to help our brothers and sisters in the African American community who are at a greater risk to have access to this important vaccination effort. It is my hope that other churches also extend this opportunity to all of our people.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “Communities of color have been hit hard during the pandemic and for generations before. Health equity must be a top priority. We believe our vaccine dispensing sites demonstrate that. We’ve opened sites in Whitehaven, South Memphis, and now, Raleigh.”
Links to sign up for appointments at Greater Imani will be posted next week on the health department’s website -- www.shelby.community. If you don’t have internet access, call (901) 222-SHOT between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for help signing up.
