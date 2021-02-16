Snow is gone, but dangerously cold air is now in place and another winter storm is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an average of 3″ to 5″ of snow & sleet blanketed the Mid-South Monday, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is now in effect until noon Tuesday followed by another winter storm bringing more snow and another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday & Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, overnight lows in the lower single digits to just below zero, and wind chills of -5 to -15.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a north wind at 5 MPH along with highs in the mid teens and wind chills in the single digits.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy increase with a chance of snow after midnight, a light northeast wind, and lows in the low to mid teens.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with snow and possibly sleet along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid 20s. Snowfall amounts will average 1″ to 2″. Thursday will be cloudy with snow and sleet likely, highs in the mid to upper 20s, and lows near 10. Additional snowfall of 1″ to 2″ is likely. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30 and overnight lows in the mid teens.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 40s, and lows near 30.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.