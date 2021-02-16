Some sunshine today, but more snow moves in late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone in the Mid-South saw accumulating sleet and snow yesterday. Although it will be bitterly cold today with high temperatures in the teens, we will see a few peeks of sunshine. Low temperatures will drop to around 12 degrees overnight. A weather system will bring more snow late tonight into early tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a north wind at 5 MPH along with highs in the mid teens and wind chills in the single digits.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A chance of snow after midnight, a light northeast wind, and lows in the low to mid teens.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with snow and possibly sleet along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid 20s. Snowfall amounts will average 1″ to 2.″ Thursday will be cloudy with snow and sleet likely early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 20s, and lows near 10. Additional snowfall of 1″ to 2″ is likely. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30 and overnight lows in the mid teens.
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing this weekend, so the snow will start to melt. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 40s, and lows near 30.
