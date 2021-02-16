Some sunshine today, but more snow moves in late tonight

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with snow and possibly sleet along with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid 20s. Snowfall amounts will average 1″ to 2.″ Thursday will be cloudy with snow and sleet likely early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 20s, and lows near 10. Additional snowfall of 1″ to 2″ is likely. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30 and overnight lows in the mid teens.