USPS suspends retail, delivery services in several Mississippi zip codes

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended services in multiple zip codes in Mississippi.
Inclement weather has made it difficult for workers to deliver packages. Therefore, retail and delivery services by USPS have been temporarily suspended in the following three-digit zip codes.
- 369
- 386
- 387
- 388
- 389
- 390
- 391
- 392
- 393
- 396
- 397
USPS added offices in 394 and 395 will remain open at this time. USPS would like to apologize for any inconvenience to its customers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.