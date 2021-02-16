Shelby County vaccine sites closed through Saturday, DeSoto closed Wednesday

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mid-South officials announced Tuesday that some businesses will remain closed due to dangerous road conditions and a possibility of more snowfall in the next few days.
All Shelby County Health Department facilities and COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed for the week of Feb. 15-20, 2021.
Those sites include:
- Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN 38133
- Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis, TN 38104
- Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38139
- Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis, 38116
- CSFP Warehouse - 1020 South Bellevue 38106
In Mississippi, all DeSoto County offices will close Wednesday, Feb.17.
The vaccination site at the Landers Center closed Monday and will remain closed until further notice, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
No makeup date for vaccines has been released yet.
County officials said crews are clearing roads and will continue to do so through this weather event.
Check Mississippi and DeSoto County government health department Facebook page for additional information.
