Why shoveling snow can be dangerous

Research done on healthy young men found that their heart rate and blood pressure increased more than when they exercised on a treadmill. That elevation of heart rate and blood pressure combined with cold air was a dangerous combination. The cold air can cause arteries to constrict and decrease blood supply. Physicians says that this combination is the perfect conditioins for a heart attack. Snow shovelling takes a lot of work from the arms which is more taxing than working the legs. Pushing hard and straining to move wet and heavy snow is likely to cause a surge in heart rate and blood pressure according to physicians.