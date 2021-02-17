Arkansas highways patched with ice as second winter storm approaches

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County, Arkansas is preparing for another round of winter weather Wednesday morning. Crittenden County Lt. Tony Bailey joined us on the phone to share an update on road conditions.
Bailey says the roads are pretty decent with some patches of ice on Highways 77 and 64 but he is still encouraging people to stay off the roads as much as possible.
“Overall they’re passable but you just need to take your time and be careful,” said Bailey.
He says the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the storm as it comes.
Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are also treating the roads once more hitting the major roadways.
