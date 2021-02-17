Arkansas officials urge residents finish stocking up and get back indoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 150 pieces of ARDOT equipment have been working 24-7 on Eastern Arkansas’ roads.
Tuesday, the goal was to get as much snow as possible plowed off the road before more starts to fall.
Crews with West Memphis and the state of Arkansas worked around the clock to plow what they could while focusing on main streets like Broadway.
The city said three plows have been focused on the roads but side streets remain very snow-covered, causing drivers issues 24 hours after the end of the snowfall.
On the interstates, I-40 and I-55 remained passable Tuesday.
ARDOT crews cleared at least one lane for driver’s use.
Compared to last week’s ice that hit Eastern Arkansas, fewer wrecks causing interstate closures were reported on Monday.
ARDOT said it may mean people took the stay home warning seriously but there’s more work to do.
“We look at today as a turning point day,” said Dave Parker. “We look at today as almost a halftime of this snow event We know that second round is coming and it’s going to hit the entire state again. We have to get everything we can accomplish today because starting tonight, Wednesday morning here it comes again.”
Arkansas utility companies are asking people to be mindful of the amount of power they are using.
Both Entergy Ark and West Memphis utilities are asking customers to conserve their power.
That means avoiding cranking up your thermostat as the cold air moves in and keeping those major appliances like dishwashers and dryers out of use for now.
Experts say this can help avoid any blackouts in the community.
