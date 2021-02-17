Bad road conditions main concern in Covington as next winter storm approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington got more than four inches of snow in the first round of snow, Monday. With more on the way, road conditions are the main concern in Covington.
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson said the city has been prepping roads since last Thursday, but they haven’t seen a weather event like this before. Luckily, there haven’t been many major accidents. Highway 51 was cleared Tuesday and in fairly good conditions. However, the side streets were in bad shape. With the sun out, it did melt some of the snow already on the ground, which is why there’s so much concern as temperatures drop and snow falls overnight.
“Our concern is that very thin layer of water that may still be on roads that have been treated along with the roads that haven’t gotten much attention,” Mayor Hanson explained. “They’re not going to get any better likely tomorrow, Thursday or Friday. If you do have to get out please give yourself plenty of time, take it slowly, don’t slam on your breaks. Use those practical tips you learned for when driving on snow and ice.”
Mayor Hanson wants to remind people to heat your home safely, bring pets inside and if you have horses, make sure they’re fed and properly heated.
City offices and Tipton County Schools are closed Wednesday. If possible, stay off the roads. If you need to go somewhere, make sure you have fuel in the gas tank and are dressed for the below freezing temperatures.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.