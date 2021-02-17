City of Memphis opens warming centers as hundreds face bitter cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hollywood Community Center is one of three warming centers set up by the city as temperatures remain at frigid levels.
Monday night, 150 people stayed in the city’s warming centers.
“I came because of the inclement weather,” said Sherrye Nelson Wheeler. “Normally I sleep outside but I heard about the warming center and the inclement weather. It was an opportunity for me to get inside and stay warm.”
Sherrye Nelson Wheeler said she has slept outside in frigid temperatures in the past.
“I have and I survived by the grace of God,” she said.
But she said it is better to be warm and the people at the centers are fed three meals a day.
Different charitable organizations and restaurants are donating the food.
The warming centers are affected by COVID-19 so the number of people who can stay is reduced.
There are more homeless people than warming centers so the city is working with non-profits and the Homeless Alliance to put people in hotels or somewhere to keep them warm.
The City of West Memphis is doing wellness checks.
“If you have a senior citizen who may be sick or in need, you can’t contact them, we will get someone by the house to make sure they are alright. We want to. Make sure out senior citizens are ok,” said Marco McClendon, West Memphis’ Mayor.
The city has three warming centers at The Ruth Tate Senior Center on Majorie, The Lewis Senior Center on North Parkway and The Hollywood Community Center on N. Hollywood St.
