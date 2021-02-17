Disruptions at Memphis hub causing FedEx package delays

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:23 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More package delays can be expected from FedEx.

The shipping giant issued a statement saying ‘substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub’ Tuesday night were caused by winter weather conditions.

Delays are possible for FedEx packages across the country with a commitment date of February 17, 2021.

Customers are encouraged to check the status of shipments on fedex.com.

Other FedEx operating companies could also be impacted due to the Mid-South.

FedEx ended the release by saying the Money-Back-Guarantee program is still suspended due to the increase in U.S. e-commerce and other effects of the pandemic throughout the world.

