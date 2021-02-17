Downtown residents navigate second round of snow in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walking in Memphis is proving to be much more difficult than expected with the second round of snow blanketing Downtown Memphis.
Wednesday, City of Memphis crews were spraying the roads with sand and salt trucks hoping to treat any slick spots.
Still, many drivers struggled to maneuver the slick roads. Many vehicles were stuck in the snow and were able to make it out with the help of Good Samaritans.
“It’s very slick, be safe,” said one driver.
Other downtowners opted to walk instead of drive.
Jordan Stewart walked 20 minutes to get to a local convenient store.
“The other day I got stuck late at night. I had to get AAA to come drag me out of the snow even though I thought I could make it,” Stewart said.
The intersection of Union Avenue and N Main Street is closed as MLGW crews work to repair a water main break. It’s one of several water main breaks the utility company is reporting.
City officials are encouraging people to stay inside if you can and avoid driving in these conditions if you can.
