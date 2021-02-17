Entergy Arkansas: Rolling blackouts possible across state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Right now is a crucial time for utility companies in Arkansas.
After multiple days of freezing temperatures, the threat of rolling blackouts continues.
While road crews want you to stay at home, utility crews want you to be mindful of your electric use while there.
Entergy Arkansas and West Memphis utilities are saying the increase in electric use is having a major strain on the grid.
They believe a lot of it has to do with the increase in electric heat being used.
They want customers to not crank up their heat and to not use all their major electric appliances at once like the dishwasher, stove, washer and dryers.
While the increased use is sustainable for a day, now nearly a week of frigid temperatures from the strain is starting to show.
“Okay the first day no big deal but then four or five days in a row which is very uncommon for the Mid-South area it causes those loads to increase even higher,” said Todd Pedersen.
And when the utility company has to decrease the loads, that means rolling blackouts could be a possibility.
The good news is that this week’s snow hasn’t been the one to cause major outages in Arkansas like a major ice storm would.
But again, it’s the cold that has the potential to affect it.
Put the power in jeopardy!
