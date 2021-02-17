The Investigators: How to prevent frozen pipes and what to do if they do freeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures have continued to stay below freezing, and homeowners are calling local plumbers for help with frozen, even burst, pipes.
One woman posted on the social media network Nextdoor that she’s “in search of large heater - water pipes frozen”.
Another man posted that his kitchen sink drain pipe is frozen and he needs help.
People in similar situations are also calling National Economy Plumbers in Cooper-Young.
The owner passed along his best tips to keep your pipes in top condition for the next week.
To prevent your pipes from freezing, open doors, closets and cabinets with exposed plumbing to allow heat from the house to get to them.
If you have a crawl space, make sure all doors to the outside are closed.
Leave most of your faucets running.
National Economy Plumbers says a drip will not do because of how cold it is so make sure to leave a steady stream flowing.
Remove hoses from the outside of your house and cover outside spigots with a towel or something similar.
One Midtown woman posted that her washer line was frozen. In that case, you can use a hair dryer to get some heat to the line.
However, there isn’t much you can do once your pipes are frozen.
The most important thing to know is how to cut off the water to your house.
If your pipes burst, cut off your water immediately.
You may be able to cut off the water using a meter key, which you can purchase at a hardware store.
Try not to rely on your utility company to cut off your water if your pipes burst. It may take them too long and serious damage can be done.
One Midtown man wrote on Nextdoor that a pipe broke in his ceiling and water was dripping down his walls.
If your pipes burst, you’ll need a plumber to do the repair.
National Economy said the plumber’s visit and repair cost won’t likely be covered by your homeowner’s insurance.
However, your insurance should cover damage that’s caused by the water unless it burst due to negligence, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. Make sure you call your insurance company immediately for guidance.
National Economy Plumbers believes the worst is yet to come.
After sustained temperatures below freezing, once it gets warm again this weekend frozen pipes will likely burst.
The owner of National Economy anticipates Sunday to be his busiest day so far.
National Economy Plumbers can be reached at 901-278-4242.
