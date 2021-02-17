Light snow or sleet continues through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will reach the upper 20s with periods of snow or sleet this afternoon. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Light snow, sleet or freezing rain will continue off and on tonight. Snow and sleet totals will range from 2-6 inches. Winds will be north at 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Most of the snow will end by midday Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Lows will drop to around 10 Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s to around 30. Lows will be in the middle teens.
WEEKEND: We will finally see snow melting away this weekend as temperatures rise to around 40 Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds Sunday with a few showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend.
