Live updates: Airport experiencing water pressure issues, MLGW asking customers to conserve water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. See the latest updates from the WMC Action News 5 newsroom below: (refresh this page often for updates)
11:15 a.m. -- MGLW reports about 1,300 customers without power.
10:38 a.m. -- FedEx Express says service disruptions continue because of weather conditions at the Memphis Hub. Delays are possible for deliveries across the U.S. Check the status of your shipments here.
10:34 a.m. -- Wednesday night’s Grizzlies vs. Thunder game at FedExForum will be played without fans because of wither weather conditions. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. and the game will air regionally on Fox Sports Southeast.
10:30 a.m. -- Memphis International Airport reports a loss of water pressure resulting in the closure of most restrooms on the ticketing level. MEM is open with flights arriving and departing though airline schedules are affected by the weather. Check flight
10:19 a.m. -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to benefit residents who rely on fuel to keep their homes and businesses running during the winter weather. Executive Order 76 ensures an uninterrupted supply of heating fuel by allowing maximum transportation flexibility for the energy sector.
10:13 a.m. -- WMC’s Janeen Gordon reports drivers sliding off of I-240. TDOT cameras show three vehicles on the side of the interstate.
10:11 a.m. -- WMC’s Arianna Poindexter reports salt and sand trucks in action in downtown Memphis.
9:12 a.m. -- WMC’s Kelly Roberts reports a light covering of fresh snow this morning over yesterday’s plowed roads.
8:59 a.m. -- The Arkansas Department of Health has closed all offices around the state except in Cross County.
8:57 a.m. -- WMC’s Briseida Holguin reports gray skies in Dyersburg and a dusting of light snow around 4 a.m.
8:30 a.m. -- MLGW offices are closed Wednesday is asking customers to conserve water through Friday.
7:49 a.m. -- Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane reports I-40 and I-260 in good condition. Main roads are in driving condition but police are still urging people to stay home with another round of snow on the way.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.