Major DeSoto Co. roads cleared ahead of incoming snow, ice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are dealing with the rough conditions in DeSoto County.
WMC Action News 5′s Chris Luther went out to check the road conditions.
In Southaven, driving conditions have dramatically improved as the day has gone on.
Goodman Road still has some slick, slippery spots but there are now two lanes that are clear and passable.
Most of the major roads in the area are doing okay at this time with the sun out and plows catching up with the long break in snow and sleet.
But side roads and County roads are much different.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office told WMC they’ve seen a lot of slide-offs with treacherous road conditions making it impossible to differentiate lanes or even see the shoulder.
On the positive side, this storm has brought out the community spirit and incredible acts of kindness.
“It’s been really cool to watch the community all come together through all of this. We’ve seen a local Jeep club that’s volunteered to take medical professionals to work if they can’t make it on their own,” said Justin Smith, DCSO Chief Deputy. “We’ve seen one guy posted his child ran out of seizure medication and people came together, got him up into Memphis to get his medication refilled. We’re seeing city officials and county officials out plowing snow with the road crews. It’s just really neat to see.”
On the highways and interstates in Northern Mississippi, MDOT said they’ve had 40 snowplows working all day.
With at least one lane clear on the major interstates and highways, crews are now working against the clock to get to all the lower volume 4 lane and 2 lane highways to clear as much as possible before the next storm hits Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Both the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and MDOT recommend bringing a winter weather go bag with you in case you get stuck in these frigid temperatures.
The go bag should include blankets, high-energy snacks, water and hand and feet warmers because cold temperatures can cause hypothermia quickly if you become stranded.
