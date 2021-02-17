Major DeSoto Co. roads cleared ahead of incoming snow, ice

“It’s been really cool to watch the community all come together through all of this. We’ve seen a local Jeep club that’s volunteered to take medical professionals to work if they can’t make it on their own,” said Justin Smith, DCSO Chief Deputy. “We’ve seen one guy posted his child ran out of seizure medication and people came together, got him up into Memphis to get his medication refilled. We’re seeing city officials and county officials out plowing snow with the road crews. It’s just really neat to see.”