Memphis International Airport experiencing low water pressure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe winter weather is impacting operations at the Memphis International Airport.
Officials at MEM said the airport is currently experiencing a loss of water pressure. Which caused the airport to close most restrooms on the ticketing level. MLGW is currently investigating the problem.
Restaurants are now closed at MEM due to the water pressure issue, however, some retail shops are still open.
Flights are still arriving and departing from the Memphis airport. Passengers are still encouraged to check flight schedules and check with airlines for the latest information.
MEM added that they anticipate continuing winter operations into the weekend.
The news release ended by saying the runways at General DeWitt Spain Airport and Charles W Baker Airports are closed, but DeWitt Spain has fueling available for helicopters.
