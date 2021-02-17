MLGW asking residents to reduce water usage until Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freezing temperatures have put a strain on Memphis Light Gas and Water for the past 72 hours. As a result, residents have been experiencing reduced water pressure across the system.
MLGW is also seeing reduced reservoir levels at several pumping stations and multiple broken water mains.
To conserve the water supply for the public, MLGW is asking customers to voluntarily reduce water usage until Friday. MLGW added that they will continue to monitor the situation and give updates over the next several days.
Here are some water conservation tips:
- If you wash dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running for rinsing.
- Don’t let the faucet run while you clean vegetables and other foods.
- Hold off washing clothes until Friday.
- Take short showers.
- If your pipes do freeze, turn off the water to your house. Some homes have a shut-off knob in their homes. If not, water can be turned off at the water meter.
- Plug the sink to capture enough water for your shave instead of continuously running the water.
Remember to report running water in the street by calling 528-4465. This usually means a water main has broken.
MLGW ended the statement by saying a burst water pipe or water heater is considered an emergency situation if the leak is inside the home or business and could flood the building. Report emergencies to the 24-hour hotline at 528-4465. MLGW employees are available 24-hours a day to respond to these emergencies and will turn off the water supply to minimize water damage.
