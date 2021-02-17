More snow on the way today, sleet also possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is slowly moving in from the west this morning, but heavy snow will be likely this afternoon and evening. Snowfall accumulations will be 2 to 6″ for most of the area. Sleet could mix in with the snow tonight and tomorrow, especially in north Mississippi. Ice will be the biggest threat in northeast Mississippi tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Cloudy with heavy snow. There will be a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph along with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with on and off snow showers. A northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph and low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with snow and sleet likely early in the day with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows near 10 degrees. We will have sunshine on Friday, so hopefully road conditions will improve as some snow melts. However, temperatures will only be in the upper 20s on Friday, so thick snow pack will stay in place.
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing this weekend, so the snow melt away. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Monday and upper 50s on Tuesday. Low temperatures will stay above freezing at the beginning of next week too. A few showers will be possible early Monday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry.
