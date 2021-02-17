More snow on the way today, sleet also possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is slowly moving in from the west this morning, but heavy snow will be likely this afternoon and evening. Snowfall accumulations will be 2 to 6″ for most of the area. Sleet could mix in with the snow tonight and tomorrow, especially in north Mississippi. Ice will be the biggest threat in northeast Mississippi tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon and evening.