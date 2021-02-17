Police searching for missing Memphis man in freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing man that was last seen in Orange Mound.
Jermerio Gathers left his home on Inez Street near Spottswood Avenue around noon on Tuesday. Police said Gathers was going to a nearby store.
Investigators said Gathers and his sister just moved to the address and are unfamiliar with the area. They previously lived near James and McLemore in South Memphis.
Gathers has been diagnosed with a mental condition and is off his medication, however, he is not in crisis, according to MPD.
Officers said Gathers is a black man, 6′3″, 185-lbs, with a medium complexion, a short afro, beard, and mustache.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jermerio Gathers, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
