Road conditions vary in rural Tennessee counties as second snow storm begins

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Chief Deputy Billy Daugherty sent us a few videos Wednesday morning showing us some of the roadway conditions across the county.
Video of Highway 51 at Rialto Wednesday morning shows the area is pretty clear.
Tipton County Sheriff Pancho Chumley says secondary roads are all fully covered and some ice spots have been seen on major roadways.
Over in Dyer County, road conditions are similar. On Highway 78, a busy roadway, the lanes are clear. It’s possible snow accumulation could bring changes to that in the coming hours.
Side streets and entry/exits into businesses have not been cleared.
Several Dyersburg crews are out plowing and salting to help.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no major crashes causing injuries have been reported since the wintry weather arrived in the Mid-South.
