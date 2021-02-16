Round Two: Another winter storm moves into the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow developing late, a light northeast wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid teens.
WEDNESDAY: Snow from the morning into the afternoon changing to a mix of and freezing rain along and south of the I-40 corridor, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, highs in the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow along and north of I-40 and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain south of that line, a north wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid 20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Light snow will continue for the early part of the day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows near 10 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows in the low to mid teens.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.