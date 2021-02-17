Shelby County Election Commission sues over new voting equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Election Commissioners plan to bite the hand that funds their budget, announcing a lawsuit Tuesday night in a dispute about investing millions of dollars in a new voting system.
Election Commission Chair Steve Stamson announced the lawsuit Tuesday night, saying it is solely the responsibility of the Election Commission to select voting equipment and that the County Commission is legally bound to fund its purchases.
But the County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones said Tennessee state law said County Commissioners get to select the voting system purchase and a majority commissioners want paper ballots that would be fed into scanners.
The election commission proposed something different: a voting system featuring “marking devices” that use a paper ballot.
Commissioner Amber Mills, who voted for the Election Commission purchase, told WMC Action News 5 that she’s “not surprised by the lawsuit and the election commission is doing exactly what it said it would do.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.