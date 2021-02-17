Third warming center opens tonight at Lewis Senior Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As frigid temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Memphis has opened its third warming center for those who may be experiencing homelessness.
Memphis leaders said the warming center will be at the Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway.
The warming center opens Saturday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. and will last until further notice.
Warming Centers are also open at Hollywood Community Center and Ruth Tate Senior Center.
Anyone needing transportation should contact OEM at 901-297-1680.
