Tips on staying safe, warm in extreme winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Texas to Illinois a historic arctic blast has taken aim at millions of Americans, creating dangerous cold from coast to coast.
The red cross said staying safe starts before you even leave your home.
“Caffeine, alcohol the types of things that can dehydrate you quickly are things you’re going to want to avoid during cold weather and before you’re going to go outside, you’re going to want to wear layers,” said Jonathan McNamara. “So, see, today I’ve got something covering my head, I’ve got gloves I’ve got multiple layers on and that’s to insulate your body.”
If you have to go out, limit your exposure by giving yourself breaks and stay alert to symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite: including uncontrollable shaking, extreme fatigue, turning very pale or getting numb fingers, toes, ears or nose.
You should quickly get inside if these symptoms appear and seek medical help if they persist.
“Taking sips of broth of tea or something that can start to warm you up, putting blankets and layers on yourself, you’re going to start to raise your core body temperature and start the process of getting yourself into a less dangerous situation,” said McNamara.
During cold weather, carbon monoxide poisonings tend to peak.
“If you’re operating a generator, you’re going to want to make sure you’re checking your user manual to make sure you’re operating it safely, that you’re keeping it a safe distance from your home, you’re checking any of your connections on your generator, your extension cords to make sure they’re in good working condition,” he said.
