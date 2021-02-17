Two men arrested after breaking into multiple Cooper-Young businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are facing charges after breaking into multiple businesses in Cooper-Young, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to two restaurants in the area for complaints of a security breach.
The owner of Cafe Ole said his alarm company detected motion inside his restaurant and contacted him.
The owner of Young Avenue Deli told police his alarm detected a broken glass in his resturant.
Officers arrived to the 2100 block of Young Ave. where they found four men running from the area and a red 2004 Chevy Impala.
K9 backup was called and the dogs located the suspects hiding in the back yard of a home in a nearby neighborhood in Tanglewood St.
Devontay Brooks was found running with a minor.
Brooks and Christian Lomax were both taken into police custody where they both face charges of two counts of Burglary, Evading Arrest: to wit foot pursuit, Criminal Conspiracy, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor.
Brooks told investigators he and the four other suspects planned to go out and rob several businesses.
He went along because he “wanted to help his mother out., police said.
