Breakdown: Why pipes can burst when it’s cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some may believe that pipes burst due to ice expanding inside the pipes. However, that is not quite the case. When water freezes inside pipes, the water molecules move around and expand. The ice does expands but it also pushes the water toward the faucet, causing a good deal of pressure to buildup between the ice blockage inside the pipe and the faucet. Once the pressure build up is too much for the pipe to take the pressure, it bursts. The rupture typically occurs in an area in the pipe where there’s little if any ice at all.