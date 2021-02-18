CDC says vaccine shipments will be delayed because of winter weather disruptions at Memphis FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe winter weather in the Mid-South is impacting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
An NBC report cites an email from CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed. Reed writes “widespread delays” in vaccine shipments are expected in the coming days, particularly with shipments out of the FedEx Hub in Memphis.
Winter weather is also causing delays at the UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky, NBC reports.
Both facilities are vaccine shipping hubs for several states, Reed writes.
According to the CDC, 56 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Only about 15.5 million have received both doses.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.