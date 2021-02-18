Crews at Memphis International Airport working to clear runways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials at the Memphis International Airport said crews have been working through the night to clear runways, taxiways, and other surface areas.
Airport crews have stayed on-site at MEM’s Mission Support Center since Sunday night, mostly rotating in eight-hour shifts 24 hours a day. MEM said they expect to continue winter operations into the weekend.
Although there have been quite a few cancelations, passenger flights are continuing as scheduled on Thursday. Passengers are reminded to check with airlines for the most updated scheduling information.
MEM is still experiencing some water pressure problems, however, all restrooms remain open.
Restaurants at the airport are closed, but HSH Host, which operates the food and beverage services for MEM, is working to bring in staff Friday.
The airport said retail shops are open.
At this time, runways are still closed at our general aviation airports General DeWitt Spain and Charles W. Baker, though helicopter fueling is still available at Spain.
