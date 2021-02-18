Grizzlies game will play without fans because of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow has been falling steadily in Downtown Memphis.
Some roads have been prepped downtown, but the side streets are hard to maneuver.
With the snow accumulating at a fast rate, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to not allow fans at the Grizzlies game again the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
While much of the south and Mid-South is experiencing winter weather, the Thunder had trouble traveling to Memphis.
Typically, NBA teams arrive at away games a day before the scheduled game day. However, the Thunder couldn’t leave OKC last night.
The team left around 5:00 p.m.
The flight is about an hour from Oklahoma City to Memphis so the team will go straight to FedExForum in order to make it to the game on time.
Several other sports cancellations occurred across the Mid-South.
Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball’s game against Wichita State, Wednesday was postponed because of weather.
In the SEC, Thursday’s Ole Miss basketball game against LSU also postponed.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.