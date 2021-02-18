The Investigators: MLGW asking customers to conserve water through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it’s in the single digits MLGW asks to let water in most faucets slowly run.
When temps are in the double digits, a drip from your faucets will do.
We’re also being asked not to let the water run while doing dishes by hand.
Wait until Friday to do any laundry and if you can and take short showers.
If your pipes freeze, turn off your water immediately. Some homes have cut-off valves inside.
You can also cut off the water at the street using a water meter key, which you can purchase at a hardware store.
MLGW said Wednesday morning the reduced water pressure we’re experiencing is a result of decreased water reservoir levels that are caused by frozen water mains and pipes bursting across Shelby county.
“We’re just asking customers to conserve,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW VP of Community and External Affairs. “We only have a couple of more days before these temperatures increase and our situation will be lessened. We’re just asking customers to conserve through Friday.”
WMC Action News 5 asked if there’s any danger of the power going out like we’ve seen across Texas. MLGW said that outages occur when more than a half-inch of ice accumulates on the power lines, a tree limb falls on a line or if a driver crashes into a utility pole.
The roads are slippery and there is ice accumulating so power outages are possible.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.