Light snow ends this afternoon but still frigid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will remain in the 20s with flurries or light snow through late afternoon, mainly east of Memphis in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Winds will remain northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the teens. Some areas could drop into the single digits. Winds will be north at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Some clouds early east of Memphis, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s. A good deal of melting is likely on the roads. Clear Friday night with lows in the middle teens.
WEEKEND: Highs will rise into the upper 30s to around 40 Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will have more sunshine on Saturday, but clouds Sunday with a few showers by evening. Low temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues with highs near 50 Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks dry for the first half of the week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
