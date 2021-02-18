Live Updates: Road conditions, outages across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. See the latest updates from the WMC Action News 5 newsroom below: (refresh this page often for updates)
8:39 a.m. -- Tennessee Highway Patrol shares info on the latest road conditions in Memphis.
8:15 a.m. -- Millington Police Department is working a two-car crash on Highway 51 heading northbound at Ingram Micro. All north lanes are blocked.
7:34 a.m. -- Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department shares a video of road conditions on Highway 30.
7:11 a.m. -- USPS has temporarily suspended mail delivery in the following area codes: 386, 387, 388 and 389. There will be no retail service, mail delivery or drop shipments in those areas.
7:05 a.m. -- Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic shows truckers at a standstill on I-40 between Hazen and Biscoe, 50 miles east of Arkansas. KARK reports the trucks have been stranded for hours overnight.
6:36 a.m. -- There is currently no snowfall in Dyersburg at this time but there’s a light blanket of snow coating the area. No significant power outages have been reported since the winter weather began.
6:00 a.m. -- Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says there are no roads across the county that are considered “clear” at this time. All emergency response times will be delayed for drivers who decide to get out and experience troubles due to the weather.
