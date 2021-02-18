Memphis mail delivery experiencing some delays due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much like Mississippi, USPS mail delivery in Memphis has been heavily impacted due to winter storms striking the Mid-South this week.
With some roads and sidewalks being covered in snow and ice, USPS is asking that customers help mail carriers by clearing a path to help them access mailboxes.
“We are making every attempt to deliver to all addresses, however, delivery is impacted due to the extreme conditions and inaccessibility of mailboxes. We are asking customers to assist us by clearing a path so carriers can safely access their mailbox. This includes sidewalks, steps, porches or the approach to the mailbox if the carrier delivers to a curbside box.”
