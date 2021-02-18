Memphis plows expecting to clear all major thorough fares by Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Officials are hoping the major thoroughfares in Memphis will be clear by Sunday.
City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said the two snow events presented a significant challenge for the Bluff City.
“Once we plow we are working to utilize our salt and sand trucks on areas that we need to treat additionally to help clear the roadway or bridges and overpasses primarily,” Knecht said.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is helping the city plow state roads.
The city has 14 snowplows, some of which are being provided by contractors.
Knecht said contractors and public works officials have plowed 500 lane miles of streets with a focus on overpasses, bridges and main thoroughfares.
“Major thoroughfares will be our highest priority,” Knecht said. “It will be difficult to get to anything beyond major roadways. it’ll take us another day or two at least to hit the major thoroughfares again, and then start down to the minor thoroughfares, the minor collectors.”
The side streets are a major concern as the city does not plow secondary roads.
“Most of the residential streets will benefit from the warm weather that’s going to happen starting Saturday and Sunday, you have highs in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.”
As the snow melts and the roads clear, Knecht said the next big concern is potholes and flooding.
He said Public Works crews will transition to working on those issues.
