Mississippi residents asked to conserve energy and water in fear of shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In North Mississippi, people are being asked to conserve both energy and water to avoid a crisis as crews work to remove inches of snow from the roads.
The roads continue to improve in North Mississippi hour by hour as the plows start to catch up but officials say they will remain treacherous for several days with ice sticking around as the snow melts.
For crews in North Mississippi, Thursday felt like Dejavu.
For more than a week, local cities and towns and the Mississippi Department of Transportation have been constantly plowing and pretreating roads with three different winter weather systems bringing inches of snow and ice.
“After 8 days of battling this, I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Jace Ponder, MDOT spokesperson said. “And it’s not the freight train coming down on us anymore, it’s the promise of some sunshine and some warmer temperatures in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, Mississippians are being asked to contribute by conserving energy and water.
Southaven Mayor Darren Mussel white told WMC Action News 5 that in his most recent update with Entergy Mississippi, the nationwide Midcontinent Independent System Operator is experiencing a maxed-out power grid.
The Mississippi Rural Water Association said a similar situation is happening with the water supply, with low water pressure and outages possible if Mississippians do not cut back on water usage.
“We have struggled with some lights flickering that kind of thing when we overload a circuit and it has to reroute and so we are asking people to conserve energy if they can,” Mayor Robin Tannehill, City of Oxford said. “But we have not, knock on wood had any power outages in the past 24 hours.”
One of the major reasons it’s important to stay off the roads in North Mississippi if at all possible is to give these hard working employees space to operate safely.
They’ve been working long hours for many days now, fighting against the elements to make their community safer.
Operators were back out again Thursday after the most recent storm dumped another couple of inches of snow across the region.
“It’s definitely been a marathon,” Ponder said. “Our crews have been working long hours, long shifts away from their families in very challenging conditions.”
Ponder said one MDOT employee got off a 15-hour shift to find his pipes had burst but he made sure to not miss his next shift.
Another District Engineer in Tupelo was on Interstate-22 early in the morning when he saw 50 to 60 trucks stuck trying to get up a large hill.
“He was out there at 2 o’clock in the morning spreading salt by hand to try to help those trucks get over hills,” Ponder said. “It’s definitely been sacrifice and dedication from our employees.”
In the City of Oxford, Mayor Robin Tannehill said she’s incredibly thankful for the sacrifices made by public works employees helping to clear the roads.
“Our road crews have been sleeping on cots at the fire department, just getting naps in between. And we’re giving it all we got,” Tannehill said. “In a small southern town, you don’t have all the equipment that people have up north.”
Tannehill said the work is moving slowly with ice packed beneath the snow making removal difficult.
But it’s not for lack of effort from their city employees.
“We’ve had some citizens that are frustrated that we can’t immediately get all the streets cleaned,” Tannehill said. “But I think we’re doing a great job of getting all our major thoroughfares back open. We have got the best employees in the world and they are just working around the clock.”
All officials said to avoid the roads as long as you can and be extremely careful if you do go out.
