MLGW asks customers to conserve water until Monday, boil water advisory coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is now asking its customers to conserve water until Monday afternoon.
When main water lines burst during the winter storm, the city was forced to reduce water pressure in certain areas.
An MLGW spokesperson told WMC, a boil water advisory will go into effect late Thursday.
The boil water advisory is precautionary and is required by TDEC when the water pressure gets below 20 gallons per square inch. The pressure has gotten below 20 gallons per square inch in certain areas across the Mid-South.
It is important to note that Collierville residents are not included in the boil water order.
Collierville has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system, according to the town’s Public Information Officer.
