National Civil Rights Museum to reopen in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has plans to reopen and welcome visitors back on March 1.
NCRM had a big reopening in the summer months but closed once more due to an increase of COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County back in December.
Staff and visitors are still required to wear masks and capacity/social distancing guidelines are still in place. Tickets can be purchased online at t civilrightsmuseum.org.
NCRM schedule:
Monday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday: closed
Thursday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
