National Civil Rights Museum to reopen in March
The National Civil Rights Museum will reopen March 1.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has plans to reopen and welcome visitors back on March 1.

NCRM had a big reopening in the summer months but closed once more due to an increase of COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County back in December.

Staff and visitors are still required to wear masks and capacity/social distancing guidelines are still in place. Tickets can be purchased online at t civilrightsmuseum.org.

NCRM schedule:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: closed

Thursday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

