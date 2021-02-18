One more round of snow before sunshine returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area received another 4 to 6 inches of snow yesterday, which makes our total for the week in the 8 to 10 inch range. There could be some light snow this morning, especially in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Flurries will be possible through this evening. Snowfall totals will be around .25.” High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Low temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees tonight. Clouds will gradually clear overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40% snow. There will be a light north wind at 10 mph. Highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A north wind at 5 to 10 mph and low temperatures in the single digits to 10 degrees.
FRIDAY: We will have sunshine on Friday, so hopefully road conditions will improve as some snow melts. However, temperatures will only be in the upper 20s on Friday afternoon, so thick snow pack will stay in place. Low temperatures will be in the single digits on Friday night.
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing this weekend, so the snow will continue to melt. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, which is well deserved after a long cold stretch in the Mid-South. Low temperatures will stay above freezing at the beginning of next week too. A light shower will be possible early Monday morning before sunrise, but the rest of the day will be dry.
