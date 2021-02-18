One more round of snow before sunshine returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area received another 4 to 6 inches of snow yesterday, which makes our total for the week in the 8 to 10 inch range. There could be some light snow this morning, especially in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Flurries will be possible through this evening. Snowfall totals will be around .25.” High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Low temperatures will drop to around 10 degrees tonight. Clouds will gradually clear overnight.