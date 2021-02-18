Road conditions worsen in Bartlett with new round of snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Bartlett, snow fell for most of Wednesday making driving extremely down dangerous.
TDOT crews continue to monitor and treat roadways while on a 24-hour maintenance cycle.
While TDOT crews continue to primarily focus on the interstates such as 385 and 40, other state roads such as Highway 64 haven’t been given much treatment or plowing of snow.
Luckily, the major thoroughfares being heavily traveled has helped to make it driveable.
As the second round of snow fell in Bartlett we saw fewer people stuck in the snow, but we did see people slipping and sliding on the slick roadways.
We also saw some private businesses hiring contractors to come to remove the mountain of snow piling up on their property.
Bartlett City Schools stopped in-person learning for the rest of this week due to the treacherous traveling conditions.
Other city officials are encouraging residents to hold on until the weekend when the sun is expected to come out and offer some relief.
