Snow continues to fall tonight with more likely tomorrow

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light to moderate snow, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 20s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with slight to moderate snow early in the day along with a north wind at 5 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 20s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 10 degrees.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s and overnight lows of 5 to 10 degrees.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows again in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
