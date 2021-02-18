West Memphis police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Kara Hawkins, 37, went missing from West Memphis, Arkansas.
Her family told officers that she never returned home that day.
Hawkins was last seen around noon in the area of 906 Ingram Blvd at Phillips 66 Gas Station with two white men, according to police.
If anyone has any information on Kara Hawkins’ whereabouts please contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
